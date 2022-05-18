Delhi Government Seeks Detailed Report From MCD Over Demolition Drives
Delhi CM Kejriwal on Monday termed the demolitions as the biggest destruction since Independence.
The Delhi government on Wednesday, 18 May, sought a detailed report from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi regarding the demolition drives carried out by the civic body since 1 April.
This comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called for an end to the ongoing 'demolition drive' and termed it as the biggest destruction since Independence.
"They (municipal corporation) are planning to demolish all the unauthorised colonies of Delhi. Over 50 lakh people are residing there. Their planning is that all the slums of Delhi should be demolished. About 10 lakh people live in the slums of Delhi. I am of the opinion that this will be the biggest destruction since India got Independence," the chief minister had said in a televised address.
'Govt is Against Encroachments, But This is Not The Way Things Are Done': Kejriwal
He said their government is all also against the encroachment, but this is not the way things are done. "Over 80 percent of land in Delhi is already encroached. Delhi was not built in a planned way. The MCD is planning to bulldoze over 63 lakh people of the city. This is not right," Kejriwal said.
The Delhi CM also questioned the way the BJP-ruled civic body is demolishing the illegal encroachments across the capital. "The way the encroachment is being demolished, there is no paper, no process, just bulldozers reach any colony and start breaking people's houses. People are standing in front of the bulldozer carrying original documents of their houses, but none listens to them and their house is encroached," he said.
The chief minister has promised the people to solve all these problems once they have wrested power from the BJP in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.
Civic Body To Continue Demolitions
However, despite the Delhi government seeking a report on its demolition drives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is carrying out the same in the national capital on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI. The drive will be held till 31 May.
Illegal encroachments will reportedly be cleared in West Delhi's Keshopur village at the civil lines neighbourhood in ward no 83-N and Sultanpuri police station area.
An official document stated that the drive will be held from 'peer baba majar' (flood drain) to 908 old bus terminal fish market Sultanpuri (police station main road).
Background
In recent times, Delhi has been witnessing a spate of demolition drives which at some places like Shaheen Bagh and Jahangirpuri also triggered widespread protests. In early May, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had conducted demolition drives at places including New Friends Colony, Khyala, Vishnu Garden, Shaheen Bagh, and Madanpur Khadar
In late April, a demolition drive was carried out in Jahangirpuri, with the razing continuing for an hour even after the Supreme Court ordered its halting. The apex court ordered the maintenance of the status quo as regards the NDMC's encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, effectively staying the drive till the court can take up the matter.
(With inputs from ANI, IANS.)
