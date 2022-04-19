An Unemployed Driver to a Ragpicker: Who Are The Accused in Jahangirpuri Case?

"We live far away from where the violence broke out. My son had stepped outside for work, he is a ragpicker but he was arrested by police on the basis of suspicion. He has a prosthetic leg, he didn't do anything that day," said Rubina Sheikh, Hamid's mother.

Hamid is one of the 25 accused, mostly Muslims, in the Jahangirpuri violence case.

On 18 April afternoon, Rubina stood outside the Jahangirpuri police station in northwest Delhi with four-five relatives and neighbours as they tried to make sense of what Hamid has been accused of.

On 16 April evening, violence erupted in the area and stone pelting took place between two communities during a Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti. At least nine people were injured, including seven police personnel, one of whom received a bullet wound.