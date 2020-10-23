Bihar Elections: LJP Story Isn’t Just About BJP, It’s About RSS

In his twenties, Vinit Singh is a young volunteer associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Bihar's Arrah district. He is actively campaigning in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections in several constituencies in the Bhojpur region.

In the Arrah Assembly seat, he has been campaigning for BJP candidate Amrendra Pratap Singh, who lost narrowly to the RJD in 2015. This time he's up against CPI-ML candidate Kyamuddin Ansari from the Mahagathbandhan.

However, Vinit Singh also went to Dinara in Rohtas district to campaign for Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Rajendra Singh, a former RSS Pracharak.