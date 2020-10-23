Watch: Rahul, Tejashwi Address First Joint Rally in Bihar’s Nawada

With the Bihar Assembly elections around the corner, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav are addressing their first joint rally in the poll-bound state on Friday, 23 October.

The first such rally by the Grand Alliance leaders is being held at Hisua in the Nawada district of Bihar to show the Mahagathbandhan’s unity.

Tejashwi Yadav is drawing huge crowds despite the absence of his father Lalu Prasad, an RJD leader told news agency IANS, adding that the joint rally will send out a message to the religious minorities to remain united as the Janata Dal (United) is also out to lure them through their community leaders.