Congress Spokesperson Shama Calls Kerala Student Murder 'Karma', Draws Flak

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed’s reaction to the murder of engineering student and SFI activist Dheeraj Rajendran has drawn flak from several quarters, after she responded to a news tweet about the death by saying it was “Karma”.

Many called the tweet “disgusting” and “sick”. Shama posted the tweet on Monday, 10 January, and despite receiving flak, she has not acknowledged it or removed the tweet. There hasn’t been a reaction from the Congress either.