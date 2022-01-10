Kerala Models' Death Case: High Court Grants Bail to Accused Interior Designer
Accused Saiju Thankachan, an interior designer, had allegedly chased the car, which resulted in an accident.
The Kerala High Court has granted bail to Saiju Thankachan, an interior designer who was arrested for his involvement in the accidental death of three persons, including two models, in Kochi last year.
On 1 November 2021, two models, 25-year-old Ancy Kabeer, and 24-year-old Anjana Shajan, were travelling in a car when Thankachan allegedly chased them on his four-wheeler, which resulted in an accident later.
While granting bail to Thankachan, Justice Gopinath P said that prima facie and for the purpose of considering his entitlement to bail, the provisions of Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) may not be attracted even if all the allegations against the accused interior designer were true.
The prosecution has alleged that the investigation in the case has revealed instances of various other crimes, including those under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, committed by the accused and the CCTV footage of the accident that took place.
Miss Kerala 2021 Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan were killed in the accident on the Vyttila-Palarivattom Bypass in Kochi. A third person, who was also in the car, died due to his injuries a few days later.
Thankachan was arrested in the case on November 27, 2021.
The driver, who had initially escaped, was later nabbed and is the first accused in the case.
Thankachan is accused of stalking the models from a bar and later intercepting their vehicle in the city. He allegedly chased their vehicle when the two models tried to flee.
The state government had told the high court that if it was going to grant him the relief, then strict conditions may be imposed on him.
The prosecution urged the court not to grant Thankachan bail, stating that he could influence the investigation.
However, he was granted bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh with two solvent sureties each for the same amount.
The HC also ordered Thankachan to appear before the investigating officer of the case every Monday and Saturday at 9 AM. He is also not allowed to leave the local limits of Ernakulam District without permission from the jurisdictional court.
(With inputs from The News Minute.)
