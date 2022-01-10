Kerala Models' Death Case: High Court Grants Bail to Accused Interior Designer

The Kerala High Court has granted bail to Saiju Thankachan, an interior designer who was arrested for his involvement in the accidental death of three persons, including two models, in Kochi last year.

On 1 November 2021, two models, 25-year-old Ancy Kabeer, and 24-year-old Anjana Shajan, were travelling in a car when Thankachan allegedly chased them on his four-wheeler, which resulted in an accident later.

While granting bail to Thankachan, Justice Gopinath P said that prima facie and for the purpose of considering his entitlement to bail, the provisions of Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) may not be attracted even if all the allegations against the accused interior designer were true.