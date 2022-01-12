Kerala Woman's Complaint on Husband Exposes an Abusive 'Wife-Swapping' Racket

The complaint of a woman homemaker in Kerala has revealed a complex wife-swapping network, that reeks of abuse and exploitation.

On 9 January 2022, a 27-year-old native of Karukachal in Kottayam district approached the local police station with a complaint. She alleged that her 32-year-old husband had been, for the past two years, forcing her to have group sex and was even getting paid for making the arrangement. She further alleged that she was sexually abused by a group of men, with the consent of her husband, in the name of 'wife-swapping'.

The Quint spoke to Kerala police's investigating officers to understand the status and implications of the case. The police have booked the accused under gangrape charges.