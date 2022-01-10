ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Govt Takes Steps To Recruit Transgender People in State Police

However, the opinion of senior-most officials will be considered before a final decision is taken.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In March 2021, the Chhattisgarh Police had recruited 13 transgender persons as constables in the state’s police force.</p></div>
The Kerala government has sent a recommendation to the state police to incorporate transgender people into the force. However, the opinion of senior-most officials, including the Additional Director General of Police ADGP (Law and Order) and ADGP (Battalion), will be considered before a final decision is taken.

Police officials will hold a meeting to discuss other factors such as the recruitment process and accommodation of transgender people.

The ADGP (Intelligence) will make a final report and submit it to the Director-General of Police (DGP).
Based on the report, the DGP will make the final call on whether to recruit transgender people and if so, which wing would they be appointed to.

The historical move to recruit transgender people into the police force will be a giant leap in a bid for inclusivity in the country and allow those on the LGBTQ+ spectrum a step towards ending discrimination.

However, this will not be a first for transgender people to be recruited in the police force in the country.

In Tamil Nadu, a transgender person was posted as sub-inspector following a legal battle in 2017.

In March last year, the Chhattisgarh Police had recruited 13 transgender persons as constables in the state’s police force.

(With inputs from New Indian Express.)

