Congress to ‘Gherao’ Rashtrapati Bhavan, Raj Bhavans in Protest Next Week
The Lok Sabha is likely to have a debate on price rise on Monday, followed by the same in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
The Congress party has planned to hold a massive nationwide protest against price rise and unemployment on Friday, 5 August.
The party members of both the Houses of Parliament – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – will participate in the 'Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan' march. The party is also organising a 'Raj Bhavan Gherao' in all the states, in which all the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), former Members of Parliament (MPs), and senior leaders are expected to participate.
All elected public representatives of the Congress, from the grassroots level, have been directed to protest.
The Lok Sabha is likely to have a debate on price rise on Monday, 1 August, followed by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 2 August.
Congress party members will march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan from the Parliament and participate in the 'Prime Minister House Gherao' protest.
The party has been protesting on the issue of price rise and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) since the session began on 18 July in both the Houses.
The protests in Parliament have resulted in the suspension of 27 MPs so far.
It is to be noted that India's annual retail inflation accelerated to 7.01 percent in June from 6.26 percent a year earlier. The retail inflation inched down marginally from 7.04 percent in May 2022 month due to moderation in food inflation. The inflation rate, however, continued to remain above the 7 percent mark for the third month in a row, marking the completion of the second quarter of it being higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 2-4 percent for the medium term.
