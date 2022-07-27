Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi To Appear Before ED for Third Round of Questioning

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 27 July, for the third round of questioning in the National Herald case.

This comes after she was questioned for more than six hours on Tuesday amid protests by Congress party leaders.

Several leaders of the party, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained after they held demonstrations in Delhi's Vijay Chowk.

The Delhi Police, in a statement, said that the protesting Congress leaders had been warned of prohibitory orders issued under section 144 in the area. They were also repeatedly requested to disperse from there, the police said.