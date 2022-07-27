Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi To Appear Before ED for Third Round of Questioning
Gandhi was questioned by the ED for six hours on Tuesday amid protests by Congress leaders.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 27 July, for the third round of questioning in the National Herald case.
This comes after she was questioned for more than six hours on Tuesday amid protests by Congress party leaders.
Several leaders of the party, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained after they held demonstrations in Delhi's Vijay Chowk.
The Delhi Police, in a statement, said that the protesting Congress leaders had been warned of prohibitory orders issued under section 144 in the area. They were also repeatedly requested to disperse from there, the police said.
When they did not pay heed to the warnings, 259 people, including 57 MPs, were "detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act in order to maintain law and order in the area," the police added.
According to Section 65, all people are bound to comply with the "reasonable directions" given by a police officer during the discharge of his duties.
'India Is a Police State Now': Rahul Gandhi
While being detained, Rahul said that the country had become a police state.
"India is a police state now, that's the truth. PM Modi is a king, and this is a police state. What will happen if MPs cannot meet the President?" he asserted.
"All (Congress) MPs came here. They talked about inflation, unemployment. They are not allowing us to sit here. Discussions are not allowed inside the Parliament and here they are arresting us," he further said.
Leaders and party workers, including Rahul Gandhi, wanted to March from the Parliament to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu over several issues but were stopped at Vijay Chowk before being detained.
Rahul Gandhi staging a protest at Delhi's Vijay Chowk on Tuesday.
(Photo: PTI)
Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and others conduct a protest march on Tuesday.
(Photo: PTI)
Rahul Gandhi detained after staging a protest in Delhi's Vijay Chowk against the ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi.
(Photo: Twitter/Rahul Gandhi)
Gandhi also took to Twitter to allege misuse of police force and said, "Look at the dictatorship, cannot stage peaceful protests, cannot hold discussions on inflation and unemployment. You will not be able to silence us by misusing the police force and arresting us. Truth will be the end of dictatorship."
Rahul was taken to Kingsway Camp where at least 50 other Congress MPs, including Deepender Hooda, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, and Manickam Tagore, were detained by the police.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too took to Twitter to slam the Bharatiya Janata Party. "The dictatorship of the BJP is out in the open. Cannot discuss important matters in the house and cannot raise people's voices on the streets. The dictatorial government wants to suppress the Opposition's voice by using the police and central agencies," she said.
Meanwhile, Congress workers staged protests in several states across the country, including Maharashtra, Bihar, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Goa, and Kerala.
Several workers also reportedly stopped a train in Kerala's Kannur, according to news agency ANI.
Sonia Gandhi was first interrogated by the ED in the money laundering case for about two hours on 21 July, where she reportedly responded to 28 questions put forth by the agency.
