Suspended Opposition MPs Hold Overnight Protest at Parliament, To Clock 50 Hours

The protest being staged on the Parliament premises by Opposition MPs, who were suspended from the proceedings of the Monsoon Session, is set to cross the 50-hour mark. The overnight demonstration continued on the morning of Thursday, 28 July.

The day-night relay protest is being staged at the Gandhi Statue on the Parliament premises. MPs of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Trinamool Congress were among those who were seen taking turns to participate in the sit-in demonstration.

"Congress, DMK, TMC, CPM & AAP MPs from both Houses on 50 hour continous dharna by turns in Parliament precincts. They are protesting their suspension for demanding URGENT debate on price rise and GST on food items," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said wrote on Twitter.