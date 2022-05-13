India’s Soaring Inflation Is an ‘Invisible Tax’ On the Poor

After weeks of a lockdown, if people want to get a haircut at a salon, for example, its price would depend on how many salon owners have their shops open and how many hair-dressers are back at work. These factors do not work in tandem. It may take time for salon owners to open up while ensuring that COVID protocols are in place, so that consumers feel safe. They would operate on low capacity (taking fewer appointments), and most hairstylists may be reluctant to work or may demand higher wages for their risk of exposure to infection. These factors could push up the general price of a haircut, or other salon services.

Similarly, in an informal space, if a chaiwaala (tea vendor) operating in Delhi sees a surge in demand for tea after a lockdown, he would immediately need a greater quantity of milk from his regular distributor. If the source of this milk happens to be a dairy operation in a state that still has COVID restrictions in place, milk supplies could be disrupted or delayed. In such a scenario, the price of tea would go up.