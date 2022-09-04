'Mehngai Par Halla Bol': Congress Protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan Begins

"Today, people have to think ten times before buying anything. The Prime Minister is solely responsible for their suffering. We will keep raising our voice against the rising prices, and the King will have to listen," he said.

The Congress has been relentless in attacking the Centre over the issues of the protest, saying that these are the issues affecting the common man and they need to be discussed at all forums.

In view of the protest, Delhi Police have made appropriate security arrangements in and around central Delhi, especially near the venue. It also issued a traffic advisory via Twitter, informing commuters about traffic and road closures, according to The Indian Express.