'Diversionary Tactics': Delhi LG Slams CM Arvind Kejriwal Amid AAP's Protest
Delhi LG's statement comes a day after his officer stated that he would sue leaders of the AAP for defamation.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, on Thursday, 1 September, accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of resorting to "diversionary tactics and false accusations" out of "desperation."
This comes on the same day as Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside LG's office decrying the “declining” law and order in the national capital. Protestors were detained by the police from outside Saxena's office.
"I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations," Saxena tweeted.
The AAP has accused Saxena of corruption of Rs 1,400 crore during his tenure as chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), while the LG had alleged the irregularities in Delhi government's excise policy.
Saxena further added that he would not be surprised if in the coming days more such baseless personal attacks are made on him and his family.
"He should know that I will under no circumstances whatsoever be deterred from my constitutional duties. My commitment to improving lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering," Saxena said.
‘Expected Arvind Kejriwal to Address to Issues in the Right Spirit': Saxena
In a separate tweet, Saxena further targeted Kejriwal saying that he highlighted issues like 'grave anomalies in Excise Policy,' 'delay of 2.5 years in acting on CVC report', 'files not being filed by Delhi CM,' among others.
"I had expected Arvind Kejriwal to address these in the right spirit. Unfortunately, the response has been nothing but subterfuge amounting to defence of the indefensible and abusive personal attack on me," he added.
Furthermore, responding to AAP's allegations of corruption against him, Saxena said that "Delhi CM needs to explain to the people ‘his art’ of converting Rs 17 lakhs, ascertained by CBI as demonetised currency exchanged by two employees of Khadi Bhawan Delhi, into Rs 1400 crore as claimed by AAP."
'Will Sue Them': Delhi LG
Delhi LG's statement comes a day after his officer stated that he would sue leaders of the AAP for defamation.
"The Lt Governor has decided to take legal action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders – Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, and Jasmine Shah, among others – for highly defamatory and false allegations of corruption by them, attributed to his tenure as chairman of KVIC," said a note from L-G office.
"It is reiterated that the matter being falsely touted by the AAP is with regards to just Rs 17.07 lakh as against the claims of Rs 1,400 crore which is nothing but a figment of imagination of the accusers who will face the consequences," the statement said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Lieutenant Governor
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.