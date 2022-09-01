'Diversionary Tactics': Delhi LG Slams CM Arvind Kejriwal Amid AAP's Protest

Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, on Thursday, 1 September, accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of resorting to "diversionary tactics and false accusations" out of "desperation."

This comes on the same day as Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside LG's office decrying the “declining” law and order in the national capital. Protestors were detained by the police from outside Saxena's office.

"I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations," Saxena tweeted.