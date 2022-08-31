ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi Police Makes Forensic Probe Compulsory for Cases with 6+ Years Punishment
Home Minister Amit Shah issued directions in this regard with the intention of making the conviction rates higher.
At the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Delhi Police has made forensic investigation mandatory in all the cases where punishment exceeds six years to make the conviction rates higher, officials said on Tuesday, 30 August.
