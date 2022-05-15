Congress Chintan Shivir: Leader After Leader Stresses Need for National Movement

One of the solutions offered by several leaders in different meetings of the Congress' three-day Nav Sankalp Shivir in Udaipur - is a national level mass movement by the party.

"The manner in which BJP is becoming entrenched, it can only be defeated through a mass movement. The same manner in which Congress' dominance was broken through the anti-Emergency movement, Mandal and Mandir and the India Against Corruption protest," a leader is known to have said.

Party leaders say that such a mass movement isn't something new but an "integral part of the Mahatma Gandhi's legacy" in the Congress.

Interestingly this was also stressed by Prashant Kishor in his presentation to the Congress leadership last month.

As a result of these discussions at the Chintan Shivir, a nationwide padyatra by Rahul Gandhi is being actively considered.