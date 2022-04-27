Education at Clarence is Christian Value-Based: School Alumni Condemn Bible Row

Following the complaint by the Hindu group, a Karnataka Education Department official even visited the school on Monday, 25 April. On Tuesday, 26 April, the Karnataka government said that J Manjunath, the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban, will begin a probe on the issue. The announcement of the investigation began following directions issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Meanwhile, Jerry George Mathew, the school principal, had told the media on Monday that he is sad about the development. He maintained that advocates will answer all questions raised against the institution and that they will not break the law of the land.