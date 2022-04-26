'Govt Doesn't Belong to RSS, VHP': Karnataka BJP MLC Hits Out Against Own Govt

Karnataka BJP MLC Adaguru Huchegowda Vishwanath on Monday, 25 April, said that the government does not belong to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and condemned the state government's inaction against those stirring communal tensions.

Alluding to Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, who had advocated the playing of bhajans on loudspeakers to 'counter' azan, Vishwanath said the “government’s inaction will send wrong signals to the people," The Indian Express reported.

“Who is Muthalik to dictate terms to the government and issue communally sensitive statements? It is a tragedy that the state government is not able to take action against such people. The government does not belong to the RSS or the VHP," he was quoted as saying.