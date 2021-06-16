Chirag Paswan Appoints Raju Tiwari as Bihar LJP President

Meanwhile, Paras on Wednesday lashed out at Paswan, saying that the fact that he did not agree to contest the Bihar Assembly polls as part of the National Democratic Alliance was a reason for the LJP’s problems.

"During the 2019 parliamentary election, I was the one who spearheaded the campaign and achieved unbelievable success. We won six out of six seats in Bihar and our vote percentage was highest compared to other political parties in the country," Paras said, according to IANS.

Despite that, he said Chirag Paswan had him removed from the post of LJP state president.

“Chirag was the President of the Parliamentary Board then and took the post of state President from me illegally," he alleged, claiming that this was the actual reason that differences arose between him and his nephew.