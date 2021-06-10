Bihar Massively Revises COVID Fatalities, Confirms Over 9K Deaths

Though a breakup for 38 districts was provided, it was not mentioned when these additional deaths occurred.

As per the fresh figures, Patna district bore the brunt of the outbreak, accounting for a total of 2,303 deaths, followed by Begusarai (316), Muzaffarpur (314) East Champaran (391), and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's native district Nalanda (222).

Patna suffered the most during the pandemic.

The health department also revised the number of recovered persons from 7,01,234 on the previous day to 6,98,397.

The recovery rate, which was 98.7 per cent on the previous day, also dipped to 97.65 per cent following the revision in statistics.