Setback for Chirag Paswan: Paras Elected LJP Parliamentary Leader

In a massive setback to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan, his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras was unanimously elected the party’s parliamentary leader in the Lok Sabha on Monday, 14 June.

Paras, a first-time MP from Hajipur, was promised a spot in the Union Cabinet by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and that reportedly sealed the deal, reported NDTV, citing sources.

“I am with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Nitish Kumar is a good leader and vikas purush (development man),” Paras reportedly said.