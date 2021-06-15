Paswan Removed as LJP Chief, Says ‘Party Shouldn’t be Betrayed’

Chirag Paswan was removed as the national president of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Tuesday, 15 June, a day after five party MPs in the Lok Sabha rebelled against him, with the coup led by Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Paswan, meanwhile, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a letter he had written to his uncle in March this year.

"I tried to keep the party made by my father as well as my family together, but failed. The party is like a mother and a mother should not be betrayed. In a democracy, the public is the most important. I thank the people who have faith in the party. I am sharing an old letter," he wrote in his tweet.