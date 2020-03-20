No Grand Celebrations for Ram Navami in Ayodhya: VHP

Amid an outbreak of COVID-19 across the country, no grand celebrations for Ram Navami will be held in Ayodhya, leaders of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas & the Vishwa Hindu Parishad told The Quint.



Dr Surendra Kumar Jain, All India Joint General Secretary of the VHP, told The Quint that “All big ceremonies of the VHP have been cancelled in Ayodhya as well as across India. Smaller celebrations will happen only after taking into consideration the local rules regarding the health emergency. All rules will be followed. For example, in Delhi not more than 50 can’t gather, so in mohalla and temples, we will keep that in mind. For mass awakening, we will hoist small saffron flags at every Hindu house across India. The spread of coronavirus is a global emergency, so it is important to respect the law and order of the country and we will.”

Senior leader of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Mahant Kalyan Das told The Quint, “We are in support of this government. We are going to help the government in every possible way. No big celebrations are going to happen anymore. We will conduct smaller celebrations, like they usually happen, only.”