Design to Opening Day: All About Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman & Abhishek Sharma
A symbol of faith for Hindus all over the country and one of the biggest political issues – what is happening with the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya now? What’s are the plans and how far is opening day?
The Quint's team reached Ayodhya to find out all about it.
“This Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is to be 268.5 feet long, 140 feet wide and 128 feet tall, and approximately 1,75,000 cubic stones will be used, which are ready. On the ground floor will be Ram Lalla Virajman (idol of Lord Ram) and the Ram Durbar will be on the floor above,” said Sharad Sharma, VHP media in-charge.
The bank account of the Trust has been opened in the SBI, and since then, people have been sending in their donations, added Sharma.
“They're sending cheques and drafts. Once the online transfers are started, there'll be more,” Sharma told The Quint.
