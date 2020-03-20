COVID-19 Misinformation Is Keeping Fact-Checkers on Their Toes

In the initial stages of the virus, several posts on social media suggested that drinking hot water, or garlic water could help cure the virus. Some suggested that avoiding chicken could help as chicken was the source of the virus.

However, doctors and even WHO has refuted the claim. While Dr Sumit Ray, Senior Consultant, Critical Care Medicine told The Quint that the ‘effect of garlic or garlic water hasn’t been studied in the scientific way’. While WHO says that garlic is healthy but ‘there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the coronavirus’.

But misinformation is not just being propagated by social media, in various countries including India, the mainstream media has been caught spreading misinformation which, in turn, leads to panic.

Italy, which has seen the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus, is reeling under the same problem.