Manish Sisodia's Resignation: Answer to BJP's Pressure Politics or Self-Goal?

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former health minister Satyendar Jain have resigned from the cabinet. CM Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations.

The news of the resignation of Manish Sisodia, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor policy scam case, came to the fore after the Supreme Court did not give him relief. Satyendar Jain is in jail for the last nine months but he resigned only now. So the question arises, why was Kejriwal compelled to accept the resignation of Aam Aadmi Party's No. 2 and the architect of its biggest trump card – the Delhi Model of Education?

Let's find out whether this is a way out of the controversy for AAP or will it turn out to be a self-goal.