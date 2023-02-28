AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain Resign From Delhi Cabinet
This comes two days after Sisodia was arrested by CBI in connection with excise policy case.
Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday, 28 February, resigned from the Delhi Cabinet.
This came shortly after the Supreme Court denied the bail plea of Sisodia, who is currently in custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with Delhi's excise policy case.
Jain, on the other hand, has been in prison for close to a year following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also accepted their resignations, according to news agency ANI.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
