CBI Raids Manish Sisodia: Delhi's Liquor Policy Controversy Explained

The long-running controversy over Delhi's new liquor policy boiled over on Friday, 19 August, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raiding Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house and naming him as the principal accused in the case relating to lapses in the excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

While Sisodia, who holds the excise portfolio in the Kejriwal government, "welcomed" the CBI into his home and declared that he is 'kattar imaandar (staunchly honest),' the Aam Aadmi Party leader also claimed on Saturday that he will be arrested by the premier investigation agency in 2-3 days.

The chain of events leading to the CBI case against Sisodia began in July, when the chief secretary of the Delhi government submitted a report alleging "ulterior motive of monetary gains" through Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. The exposition had prompted the Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to recommend a probe into the now-rescinded policy.