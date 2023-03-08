Indian Judiciary Has Reaffirmed Gender Equality But It Still Has Miles To Go

The principle of gender equality is enshrined in the Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties and Directive Principles of the Indian Constitution.

The enshrined provisions speak volumes of the ideologies which the framers had in mind, while drafting the Constitution – paramount among them being equality and empowerment of women.

The Preamble begins with the words WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA ... which includes men and women of all castes, religions, etc and makes it evident that it seeks to render equality of status and/or opportunity to every man and woman.

On the basis of the Preamble, several important enactments have been brought into operation, pertaining to every walk of life – 'family, succession, guardianship and employment’ – which aim at protecting the status, rights and dignity of women.