Why Women Are Less Likely to Have a Heart Attack, But More Likely to Die of It

A hand flying to the chest, intense pressure, and sweating profusely. This is what we are told heart attacks look like – especially in the movies. In the real word, this isn't always the case. More so, if you're a woman.

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, 47, recently announced in an Instagram post that she suffered a heart attack. She wrote about how she got timely help, that saved her life.

The news shocked people – but also reignited a crucial conversation around heart health in women. For many women do not get the timely help.

The false notion that young women do not get heart attacks is so pervasive that many go undiagnosed till it's too late. Moreover, signs of heart issues in women can be much sneakier than in men.

FIT spoke to understand what makes women less prone to heart attacks, and when they do get them, what makes them so deadly.