Ukraine Crisis: What Has ICJ Been Asked to Do & is Russia Bound to Comply?

It may be pertinent to note that the United States too, like Russia, had refused to participate in the proceedings.

This, however, does not mean that an ICJ order will be without consequence for Russia. The reason why Ukraine is pushing so hard for the order lies in the impact of such an order on world opinion.

If the ICJ passes a ruling favourable to Ukraine — such as one that bans Russia from further carrying out its military activities in Ukraine on the pretext of prevention or punishment for alleged genocide — it will have a negative impact on Moscow’s justification for war.

If, or when, Russia refuses to comply with the directions, it will also hurt Russia’s diplomatic image.

The ICJ's order could also be used to further justify the imposition of sanctions and other economic/trade measures against Russia by individual nations or regional groups like the European Union.

Separately and simultaneously, the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is different from the ICJ, has also launched an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine over the last eight years since the Russian annexation of Crimea and its fueling of conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The ICC Prosecutor will also be looking into violations of international humanitarian law including the commission of war crimes since the start of Russia's invasion on 24 February.



As of Wednesday, 9 March more than 470 civilians have been killed and more than 860 injured in Ukraine since Moscow began its invasion.