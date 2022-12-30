Hijab, Liberty, Judicial Independence: A (Lyrical) Recap of 2022 in Law

2022 was a year of several legal developments in India. Not only did we see three Chief Justices of India in one year, we were also witness to the courts of the country arriving at several prominent decisions.

From the Karnataka High Court's order upholding the Hijab ban, which led to several Hijab wearing girls dropping out of school (the ban is yet to be reversed as the division bench of the apex court too passed a split verdict in the matter), to the Supreme Court's stay on the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, these key verdicts have had a direct impact on the day to day lives of the population of this country.

And while in some cases, fundamental rights were firmly protected, such as the apex court's orders granting bail to activist Teesta Setalvad and journalist Mohammed Zubair, other judicial decisions such as the special bench that sat urgently on a Saturday to stay the High Court order discharging former DU-professor GN Saibaba, have baffled legal analysts.

Towards the end of the year we were also privy to government figures voicing contentious opinions about the role and responsibilities of the apex court, paving way for concerns over the independence of judiciary being in peril.

But CJI Chandrachud's reminder that "no case is too small for the Supreme Court" is a promising note to enter the new year on.

Watch this video for a lyrical recap of the key legal developments of 2022.