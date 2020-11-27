SC Explains Why Arnab Got Bail, Lays Down New Precedent on Liberty

The Supreme Court on Friday, 27 November pronounced its reasons for granting interim bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami more than two weeks previously in connection with the abetment of suicide case against him.

The detailed judgment by Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee says that the Bombay High Court – which had declined Goswami’s request for interim bail – had “abdicated its constitutional duty and function as a protector of liberty” by not conducting a prima facie evaluation of the FIR against Goswami and the other accused in the case.

“If the High Court were to carry out a prima facie evaluation, it would have been impossible for it not to notice the disconnect between the FIR and the provisions of Section 306 of the IPC,” the judgment says.