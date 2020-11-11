‘Would be Travesty of Justice if Bail is Denied’: SC in Arnab Case

Senior advocate Amit Desai, on behalf of the state of Maharashtra, responded forcefully to the arguments by Salve and the observations made by Justice Chandrachud.

Desai argued that the law was what was important here, not who the accused is. He noted that Goswami had filed a petition for quashing the FIR against him that was scheduled to be heard on 10 December, which was when questions of the validity of the FIR could be raised. In this context, the state had material that it was going to submit at the time based on its probe into the case.

He observed that the high court had avoided going into the merits of this as no detailed arguments on the issue had been presented in the court or affidavits filed – which was the same as in the current proceedings. He then pointed out that Goswami had filed a bail application before the magistrate at the time of his remand to judicial custody, but then withdrew it to try and go to the Bombay High Court as a forum of choice.

“The high court exercised restraint as the remedy of regular bail under Section 439 CrPC was available to [Goswami],” Desaid argued. He said that Goswami had approached the court under its writ jurisdiction (Article 226 of the Constitution), and that this was not something where it could enter into an examination of whether an offence under Section 306 of the IPC had been made out.