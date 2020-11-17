Uphold Arnab Goswami’s Personal Liberty; Then, Uphold It for All

In the more recent case of journalist Siddique Kappan, too, bail seems unlikely. Why again, the UAPA. He was arrested on charges of sedition under the UAPA on 5 October 2020, while heading with three others to cover the Hathras gang rape case.

He has not been named in the related FIR.

The police claim that he was arranging funds for a terrorist act, but no evidence has been shared.

Is the evidence there? We don’t know.

Just like the case of Devangana Kalita, could it be that there isn’t any here? Yes.

But, is the police obliged to share evidence? No.

Why? Because of the UAPA.

Over 40 days in jail and counting...could this also be a travesty of justice, worthy of the Supreme Court’s intervention? Yes!

Our law courts upheld the liberty of Arnab, we hope they do the same for Siddique as well.