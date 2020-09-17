SC Stay on ‘UPSC Jihad’ Show Remains, Next Hearing at 12 pm on Fri

The hearing was supposed to take place today, but the affidavit by Chavhanke and Sudharshan News was filed too late for the other parties to prepare rejoinders. Even Divan hadn’t had too much time to prepare with it, and certain videos and clips which were supposed to have been submitted by other members of Sudarshan’s legal team had not been provided to the court as yet.

Further hearings, including of rejoinders to Chavhanke’s defence and interventions by the News Broadcasters Association, will be heard on Monday, 21 September onwards.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph were hearing the petition filed by one Firoz Iqbal Khan against the broadcast of Chavhanke’s show, as well as several intervention applications filed by various parties, including Jamia students and several retired civil servants.

During the previous hearing on 15 September, the same bench of the apex court had directed Sudarshan News to not broadcast any further content relating to its claims of ‘UPSC Jihad’ till further orders. This was because the court found that the objective of the show, prima facie, was to “vilify the Muslim community”, and that the four episodes of the series broadcast till then included information which was “palpably erroneous.”

The channel and Chavhanke were asked to submit their responses to the original petition as well as the intervention applications, several of which sought injunctions on the broadcast of further episodes of the show.