Regulate Digital Media First: Centre to SC in Sudarshan TV Plea

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has told the Supreme Court that if the court undertakes an exercise to regulate media then digital media should be looked at first as it has a wider reach, Bar & Bench reported.

The ministry also added there was already existing framework and judicial pronouncements with regard to electronic and print media.

“...while in a mainstream media [whether electronic or print], the publication / telecast is a one-time act, the digital media has faster reach from wider range of viewership / readership...” the affidavit submitted by Vijay Kaushik, Under-secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting states, LiveLaw reported.