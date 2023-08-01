Not Thwarted by Watali: Why Bail for Vernon Gonsalves & Arun Ferreira Matters

Simply put, Section 43D(5) of the UAPA prevents grant of bail merely — if based on the material provided by the police — there are reasonable grounds to believe that the case against the accused is prima facie true.

It becomes applicable as soon as a terror-offence (technically: an offence punishable under Chapters IV and VI of the UAPA) is invoked.

The Watali judgment of 2019 takes this one step further, by holding (as explained here) that the courts should not go into the details and the admissibility of the evidence, but look at the "totality of the material" produced by the investigating agency.

Essentially, what this means is that a terror-accused under the UAPA cannot get bail if the court feels that the material provided by the prosecution might successfully implicate the accused during trial. And in order to arrive at this conclusion the court cannot venture any further than the overarching impression emanating from the sum-total of the material provided by the prosecution itself.

There seems to be little regard to the fact that during trial, the sum total might be poked, prodded and picked apart by the defence. Little heed to the possibility of the accused eventually being found not guilty -- after spending years in custody already!

Together, the deadly consortium of 43D(5) and Watali have been frequently employed to deny bail to many UAPA accused — including in an Allahabad High Court order denying bail to Kappan (prior to the SC order) and a Delhi High Court order denying bail to JNU student Umar Khalid.

But this time, the apex court was having none of it. Instead, it said:

“What this ratio (of the Watali judgment) contemplates is that on the face of it, the accusation against the accused ought to prevail. In our opinion, however, it would not satisfy the prima facie “test” unless there is at least surface-analysis of probative value of the evidence, at the stage of examining the question of granting bail, and the quality or probative value satisfies the Court of its worth.”

Thereby, in carrying out the surface-analysis, the court found that that the contents of the "letters" are in the nature of hearsay evidence, no overt or covert terrorist act had been attributed to the accused duo in these letters (or any other material on record), and that the allegations of ideological propagation and recruitment don’t hold much water either.

And so, the court concluded that there was no credible evidence of the accused committing a terror act or entering into a terror-related conspiracy. And in the absence of that how can Section 43D (5) even apply – given as it comes into play only once the T word pops up?