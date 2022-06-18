After New Bhima Koregaon Revelations, Bombay High Court Can and Must Act

The unfortunate truth is that prior to a trial, courts are not supposed to be examining the evidence against an accused in detail. And given this is a case involving Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act terror charges, which means it is very difficult for the courts to grant bail.

The NIA has also contested these claims about hacking of the accused's computers, so no matter how credible they may seem, they cannot be used as undisputed proof of malicious prosecution, which could have been grounds to get bail or interim release of some sort.

As a result, even though a lower court could ask for an independent assessment of the accused's computers, even though it can arrive at a finding of hacking after hearing both sides – this all can only properly be done by a trial court at the stage of, well, trial.

The problem, of course, is that "trials take forever," as senior advocate Rebecca John, one of India's leading experts on criminal law, notes.