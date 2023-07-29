'Brings Hope, But...' Bhima Koregaon Families React to Gonsalves, Ferreira Bail

Even as the Supreme Court granted bail on Friday, 28 July, to two accused in the Elgar Parishad case, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, the families of the other accused in the same case said that the verdict inspired some hope “but should not be celebrated too much.” Moreover, some even questioned the “insensitive bail conditions.”

“The fact is that it took five years for them to get a bail. It’s clear that they should have gotten bail much earlier, within ten days of their arrest. In fact, they shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place,” said Jenny Rowena, the wife of jailed Delhi University professor Hany Babu.