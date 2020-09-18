Chavhanke Defends ‘Fact-Based Journalism’, SC Asks Tough Questions

Arguing for the channel, Divan had begun by saying that it was dangerous for a constitutional court to get into pre-censorship of a TV show, as the role of such courts is to “uphold the full amplitude of the right to free speech.”

He asserted that Chavhanke, as editor in chief of the channel, felt that his show was “very solid” when it came to its facts, and that he had reached out to the parties involved – essentially representatives of the Zakat Foundation of India – for comment and participation in the show, but they had declined.

Divan then proceeded to take the court through the affidavit that Chavhanke had submitted on behalf of the channel defending their actions and show.

He noted that Sudarshan News has been operating for the last 15 years, and had not been accused of any violations of the programme code in that time. He said that Chavhanke was committed to adhering the programme code, and that Sudarshan News was not some “shoot and scoot” channel that would run away; it would face the consequences.

Divan argued that Chavhanke has defended his shows as “investigative journalism” and an attempt to make the public and the government aware of “anti-national and anti-social activities and the modus operandi.”

He argues that the heading “UPSC Jehad” was used for the recent ‘Bindas Bol’ episodes because it has come to Chavhanke and his knowledge through various sources that: