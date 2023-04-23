Rahul Gandhi Case: Did Sessions Court Miss an Opportunity of Righting a Wrong?

The sessions judge also placed reliance on the apex court judgment in Naranbhai Bhikhabhai Kachchadia vs State of Gujarat, pronounced by a bench of Justices Lokur and NV Ramana.

In this case, the apex court quashed the proceedings against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kachhadia, but as per Purnesh Modi’s counsel: “while allowing appeal (the SC) had not disturbed or quashed the finding of Hon'ble Gujarat High Court (on the magnitude of the damage caused by such conviction).”

The sessions judge, thus, said: “I hold, based on the above discussion, that removal or disqualification as Member of Parliament cannot be termed as irreversible or irreparable loss or damage to the Appellant, as envisaged by Hon'ble Gujarat High Court in Naranbhai Bhikhabhai Kachhadia's case.”

However, as pointed out by V Venkatesan, in an article for The Wire:

“Curiously…both the Judge as well as the counsel of the complainant ignored the reasoning in the Supreme Court’s order.”



In their order, the Supreme Court bench had noted that the impact of the conviction would be “virtually irreparable.”

Additionally, Venkatesan pointed out that Judge Mogera’s order also got the case number wrong.

In any case, Kachhadia's conviction was under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and the allegation was that he along with four others had assaulted a doctor while he was on duty.

If even then, the apex court found it pertinent to grant him relief, considering (among other things): “somewhat exceptional consequence of the disqualification of the appellant from representing his constituents in Parliament for six years and no special reason was given (by the trial court) for awarding the maximum punishment to the appellant;” how is it that Rahul Gandhi’s offence is so grave and so unforgivable that he ends up losing his home, his seat and his opportunity to contest the next round of polls?