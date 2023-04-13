Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Appeal: What He Argued vs What Purnesh Modi Said

Appearing for Rahul Gandhi, Senior Advocate RS Cheema, according to Bar and Bench, pointed out before the court that only an aggrieved person can file a defamation complaint, as per the law. He added that:

“Explanation 2 to section 499 (Defamation) of the IPC states it would be defamation if it is against a company, a group of persons etc. I am defamed only if my company, my group or collection of persons is defamed. Only then I can filed a complaint.”

The complainant had claimed that 13 crore people with the Modi surname had been defamed by Gandhi’s remark. In that context, Cheema said: