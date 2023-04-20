'Slap on Family's Face': BJP on Dismissal of Rahul's Plea in 'Modi Surname' Case

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 20 April, welcomed the Surat Sessions Court dismissal of the plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 'Modi-surname' criminal defamation case.

Calling the dismissal a "slap on the Gandhi family's face," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra called it "a victory for the common people of the country."

The court, on 23 March, had convicted Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case for his comment that said "all people with Modi surname are thieves" that he made during an election rally in Kolar in April 2019.