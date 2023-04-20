'Modi Surname' Case: Rahul Gandhi's Plea To Stay Conviction Rejected. What Next?

A sessions court in Surat on Thursday, 20 April, rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 'Modi-surname' criminal defamation case.

The court, on 23 March, had convicted Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case for his comment that said "all people with Modi surname are thieves" that he made during an election rally in Kolar in April 2019.

He has sentenced him to two years in jail and was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha a day later.