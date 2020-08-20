SC Asks Bhushan to Rethink Statement on Contempt, No Sentence Yet

Dhavan then proceeded to refer to parts of that affidavit, including the allegations against specific Chief Justices, but Justice Mishra asked him to stop taking names. When Dhavan continued without mentioning the names of the judges, Justice Mishra said that the court had not wished to go into “all this” and asked him to move on.

It was immediately after this that the judges decided to give Bhushan time to rethink his statement. Dhavan later also tried to bring up the issue of Bhushan’s opinion being bona fide when the judges were suggesting he should apologise, but again Justice Mishra asked him not to go into the reasons for the same, especially when Dhavan noted that former judges of the Supreme Court such as Justice Madan Lokur have supported Bhushan.

This was the same point that Venugopal also tried to raise with the judges, when he said that he had a list of five Supreme Court judges who had said democracy was under threat and nine judges who had said there is corruption in the higher levels of the judiciary, as reported by Bar and Bench.

However, he was abruptly cut off by the court when trying to do so, with Justice Mishra saying they were not hearing him on merits. The hearing ended after this.