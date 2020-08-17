Supreme Court Contempt Verdict Shows Prashant Bhushan Was Right

All it says is that “We do not want to go into the truthfulness or otherwise of the first part of the tweet, inasmuch as we do not want to convert this proceeding into a platform for political debate.” But as the judges themselves note, that first part is the claim that there is an attempt to destroy democracy going on in this country, it’s the other two parts that bring the Supreme Court and its last 4 CJIs into it.

Just because you don’t want to get into the first part, doesn’t mean you can assume that the other parts of the tweet are untrue. And nor can the court just ignore the first part, since that is vital to understanding whether or not Bhushan’s opinion is bona fide.

The court wouldn’t have had to agree with Bhushan’s finding that democracy is being destroyed, it merely had to decide whether Bhushan was saying that on the basis of some material, and Bhushan has provided them with more than enough material. Let’s also remember that he’s far from the only person to hold such an opinion as well. Commentators like Pratap Bhanu Mehta, historians like Ramchandra Guha, all of them have made similar arguments about the state of Indian democracy and the BJP’s actions.

It’s not illegal (yet) to have such a negative opinion about the BJP and the Indian government, a fact that the Supreme Court, of all institutions, is supposed to be aware of. Nor is severe criticism of the Supreme Court illegal per se. At least, it wasn’t till now, but this judgment could mean that.

The problem, at the end of the day, isn’t about the conclusion reached by the court. It could well be that after assessing what Bhushan had to say, the courts said all those things were irrelevant, or baseless, or insufficient to justify a statement like the one he made. It may well be that this was part of their reasoning of the judges. But this has to be stated in the judgment, because that’s the whole point of judgments, of what are called reasoned orders.

And yet again, this is symptomatic of a major criticism of the court’s modus operandi in recent times.

In the migrants cases, for instance, the Supreme Court was willing to blindly accept any statement made by the government to them about the status of the workers, whether it was that none of them were on the road anymore (by 31 March), or that the exodus of migrants to their homes was caused by fake news, not real problems, or that migrants weren’t being made to pay for railway tickets – despite any and all evidence to the contrary.

Decisions were made without any reference to the material provided by petitioners, and no reasoning for why that evidence wasn’t sufficient – just like here.