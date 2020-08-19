Bhushan Asks SC to Defer Contempt Sentencing Till Review is Done

Prashant Bhushan has moved an application in the Supreme Court to defer its hearing listed for Thursday, 20 August, which was meant to decide the punishment for the lawyer-activist after the court found him guilty of criminal contempt.

On 14 August, an apex court bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari found that two recent tweets by Bhushan criticising the judiciary amounted to criminal contempt for ‘scandalising the court’. The judges fixed 20 August as the date for Bhushan to present arguments on sentencing.