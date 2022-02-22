HC Resumes Hearing 'Hijab Ban' Case; A-G To Discuss Essential Religious Practice
Meanwhile, a single-judge bench has refused to grant interim relief to students of a degree college.
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 22 February, continued hearing the petitions filed in the court by Muslim girl students seeking protection of their right to wear hijab to classes, as well as the advocate general’s stand on the subject of essential religious practice.
Arguing that the Karnataka government was leaving it on the institutions to decide on the matter of uniform/dress code, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi had, on Monday, said that the wearing of a hijab cannot be considered an essential religious practice in Islam.
The advocate general also criticised the various petitioners in the ongoing case who had approached the court asking for protection of Muslim students' right to wear hijabs to classrooms, saying they had "placed zero material on record to show that wearing hijab is an essential religious practice."
During Tuesday’s hearing, Navadgi will argue before the bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi how the wearing of a hijab doesn’t, as per him, meet the criteria that must be met in order to establish any particular practice is essential to a religion.
Meanwhile, a single-judge bench of Karnataka High Court has refused to grant interim relief to students of a degree college who had asked for protection of right to wear hijab. This comes even though the earlier interim order of the high court clearly does not apply to degree colleges.
BACKGROUND
On 10 February, the Karnataka High Court had agreed to continue hearing the pleas filed by the girls, but had refused to pass an interim order that would have allowed them to continue wearing hijabs until the court arrives at a final decision.
While directing the reopening of colleges in the state, the judges had also controversially ordered that no student should wear any religious clothing while the court continues to hear the case.
"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders."Karnataka High Court
