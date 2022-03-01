HC Verdict Due in Hijab Case: What Did Petitioners Argue? What Did State Say?

In December 2021, six Hijab-clad Muslim students belonging to Udupi's Government Pre-University College for Girls were barred from attending classes. The institute’s purported reason: “no religious activity will be allowed on campus.”

The girls were marked absent for at least three weeks before they protested the ban on 31 December, saying "though it is our constitutional right, they are still not allowing us to go in the class because we are wearing hijab."

The students subsequently filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court, and also approached the National Human Rights Commission.

Meanwhile, triggered by the increasing resistance, Hindu students donned saffron scarves as a symbol of their opposition to the hijab, while the number of institutions that prohibited the latter continued to increase across Karnataka.

On 4 January, around 50 students of a state-run degree college in Chikmagalur District wore saffron-coloured scarves and raised slogans outside their educational institution. This led to both scarves and hijabs being banned from classrooms in the institute.



As resistance by Muslim students against what they saw as an oppressive ban on their religious attire spread in different corners of the state, the saffron-shawl protests were promoted with fierce intensity by Hindu right-wing groups.